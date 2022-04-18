 Skip to main content

Super Micro Shares Shine On Raised Q3 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
Super Micro Shares Shine On Raised Q3 Outlook
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc (NASDAQ: SMCIreports third-quarter FY22 preliminary financial information.
  • SMCI updated its net sales guidance and now expects it to be between $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion, compared to prior guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. The consensus estimate is $1.14 billion.
  • It expects EPS of $1.28 to $1.38, compared to prior guidance of $0.58 to $0.81, and Adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.50, compared to prior $0.70 to $0.90 and the consensus estimate of $0.80.
  • Supermicro will release the actual financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
  • The company attributes the increase in guidance to strong growth in customer demand and total IT solution value.
  • Price Action: SMCI shares are trading higher by 12.54% at $41.20 during the post-market session on Monday.

