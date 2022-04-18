 Skip to main content

Air Canada's One-Day Passenger Load Exceeds 100,000 After 2 Years
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 3:59pm   Comments
  • For the first time since early in the pandemic, Air Canada (TSX: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) has flown more than 100,000 customers in a single day, reported the company, with passenger loads continuing to recover with customers returning to travel.
  • The last time Air Canada carried over 100,000 passengers in a single day was March 13, 2020.
  • During the pandemic, passenger loads dropped as low as 2,175 on April 23, 2020, when worldwide air traffic halted.
  • Before the pandemic, Air Canada transported over 150,000 people per day on average in 2019, including a single-day passenger-load record of 187,000 on August 16, 2019.
  • "We were very pleased to have had 100,701 customers board our planes on April 15, 2022, as travelers steadily return. Clearly there is a pent-up demand for travel that is matched only by our enthusiasm to welcome back our customers," commented Kevin O'Connor, VP of Air Canada's Systems Operations Control, which manages the airline's daily operation.
  • Price Action: AC shares are trading lower by 1.47% at C$23.08 on TSX, and ACDVF is down by 0.80% at $18.40 on the last check Monday.

