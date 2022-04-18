 Skip to main content

Wayfair Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
Wayfair Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares are trading lower Monday alongside several other companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note reached new three-year highs last week before pulling back. It's moving higher again Monday, hovering around 2.857% at time of publication. The strength comes as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures.

Investors are also preparing to assess the financial impact stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a large number of companies are set to report earnings this week.

See Also: Earnings Outlook For Netflix

Wayfair is set to announce its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 5. The company engages in e-commerce in the U.S. and Europe and aims to be the go-to platform for "all things home."

W 52-Week Range: $100.57 - $339.55

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 5.35% at $103.46 at press time.

Photo: keresi72 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

