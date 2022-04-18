 Skip to main content

What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower Monday alongside several other stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note reached new three-year highs last week before pulling back. It's moving higher again Monday, hovering around 2.858% at time of publication. The strength comes as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures.

Investors are also preparing to assess the financial impact stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a large number of companies are set to report earnings this week.

Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte also announced that he purchased 430 shares of GameStop Monday for $61,490. 

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer.

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 6.09% at $141.83 at press time.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

