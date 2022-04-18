Why DoorDash Shares Are Sliding

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading lower Monday alongside several other stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note reached new three-year highs last week before pulling back. It's moving higher again Monday, hovering around 2.866% at time of publication. The strength comes as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures.

Investors are also preparing to assess the financial impact stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a large number of companies are set to report earnings this week.

DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator that connects consumers with businesses across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.

DASH 52-Week Range: $74.32 - $257.25

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 5.35% at $103.46 at press time.

