RBC Capital Raises Dialogue Health Technologies Price Target, Positive On Recent Acquisition
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm raised the price target for Dialogue Health Technologies Inc (TSX: CARE) to C$10 from C$9 with the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Last week CARE announced the acquisition of London, U.K.-based Tictrac Ltd. for up to C$56 million (5.3x 2022E revenues). Tictrac is a SaaS-based provider of a global health and wellness platform that enables healthier living for everyone.
  • Miehm views the Tictrac acquisition positively, as it strengthens Dialogue’s value proposition as a fully integrated digital health platform.
  • Price Action: CARE shares are trading higher by 1.52% at C$6.00 on TSX on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

