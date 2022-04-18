 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Choice Hotels Partners With IDeaS To Enable Franchisee Revenue Growth
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Choice Hotels Partners With IDeaS To Enable Franchisee Revenue Growth
  • Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) has signed a partnership with hospitality revenue management software and services provider IDeaS.
  • The collaboration will help enable franchisee revenue growth across Choice Hotels' entire global enterprise of more than 7,000 hotels.
  • IDeaS, along with Choice Hotels, developed ChoiceMax, a mobile-first revenue management solution designed for quick implementation, immediate efficiency, and to help with revenue gains.
  • IDeaS' mobile app empowers Choice Hotels franchisees to manage channels, rates, and inventory more effectively by adapting to local market trends in real-time.
  • Price Action: CHH shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $140.69 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHH)

Choice Hotels Launches Extended Stay Brand, Suburban Studios
Analyst Ratings For Choice Hotels Intl
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com