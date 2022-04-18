Choice Hotels Partners With IDeaS To Enable Franchisee Revenue Growth
- Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) has signed a partnership with hospitality revenue management software and services provider IDeaS.
- The collaboration will help enable franchisee revenue growth across Choice Hotels' entire global enterprise of more than 7,000 hotels.
- IDeaS, along with Choice Hotels, developed ChoiceMax, a mobile-first revenue management solution designed for quick implementation, immediate efficiency, and to help with revenue gains.
- IDeaS' mobile app empowers Choice Hotels franchisees to manage channels, rates, and inventory more effectively by adapting to local market trends in real-time.
- Price Action: CHH shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $140.69 on the last check Monday.
