Arcos Dorados Offers Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) subsidiary Arcos Dorados B.V. will offer senior unsecured notes in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.
- The Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the company and certain of the company's subsidiaries.
- The Notes will include sustainability performance targets associated with the company's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36% in its restaurants and offices and by 31% in its supply chain by 2030.
- The company intends to use the proceeds to fund the tender offers and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: ARCO shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $7.63 on Monday's last check.
