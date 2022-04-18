 Skip to main content

Celsius Appoints Jarrod Langhans As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 9:17am   Comments
  • Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has appointed Jarrod Langhans as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 18, 2022. 
  • Jarrod has served as the CFO of the European and Israel operating segments of Primo Water Corp (NYSE: PRMW).
  • Langhans has financial and leadership background across areas such as financial reporting, including SEC, GAAP, and IFRS, financial planning and analysis (FPA), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and investor relations (IR).
  • Jarrod will succeed Edwin Negron Carballo, who will continue to serve Celsius in an executive capacity until he begins his retirement on January 31, 2023. 
  • Price Action: CELH shares closed higher by 2.13% at $53.78 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

