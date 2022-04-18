 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Casa Shares Are Soaring Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Why Casa Shares Are Soaring Today
  • Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASAwon a multi-year purchase contract from Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ).
  • Verizon looks to invest $40 million in Casa shares, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake.
  • Casa will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon, helping power its public Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) service offering. MEC technology moves computing resources onto cloud servers at the network edge.
  • Casa provides physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable, and fixed networks.
  • "This announcement is an important milestone for our 5G Core and Security Gateway technology, as well as the growth potential of our business," Casa CEO Jerry Guo said. "Our cloud-native approach is at the foundation of today's agreement and represents an important pivot in the telecommunications industry."
  • Price Action: CASA shares traded higher by 39.3% at $5.42 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASA + VZ)

Lessons For Elon Musk: 5 Notorious Failed Hostile Takeovers
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields
This Day In Market History: The Yahoo! IPO
Looking At Verizon Communications's Recent Whale Trades
As Energy And Fuel Prices Go Wild And Shift, This Energy Company Is Looking To Weather Incoming Storms Through Its Telecom Chops
Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com