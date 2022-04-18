Why Exela Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) looked to exchange up to 100 million shares for up to $125 million liquidation preference of its 6.00% Series B1 Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.
- Every 20 shares were exchangeable for one share of Series B1 Preferred Stock, having a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share of Series B1 Preferred Stock.
- The offer price implies a premium of 257% on Exela's April 15 closing of $0.35.
- Exela will retire the shares tendered, reducing the share count by ~20.6%.
- Exela also offered to exchange all of the outstanding 6.00% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock for Series B1 Preferred Stock, with each share of Series B Preferred Stock exchangeable for one share of Series B1 Preferred Stock and an amount in cash equal to the accrued but unpaid dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock.
- Exela held $48.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: XELA shares traded higher by 13.8% at $0.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
