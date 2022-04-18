Volkswagen Resumes Production In Changchun City In China: Reuters
- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun have resumed production, Reuters reported.
- The move comes after the city relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions.
- The auto major runs its Changchun facilities through a joint venture with China's FAW Group.
- The report noted the company is studying the feasibility of resuming production at its Shanghai plant.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 2.41% at $22.30 on Thursday.
