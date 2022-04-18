 Skip to main content

Volkswagen Resumes Production In Changchun City In China: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 7:28am   Comments
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun have resumed production, Reuters reported.
  • The move comes after the city relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions.
  • The auto major runs its Changchun facilities through a joint venture with China's FAW Group.
  • The report noted the company is studying the feasibility of resuming production at its Shanghai plant.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 2.41% at $22.30 on Thursday.
  • Photo by atimedia via Pixabay

