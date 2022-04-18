 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 6:36am   Comments
  • Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) said it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the Meta Kongz NFT brand.
  • Meta Kongz is a popular NFT gorilla character.
  • The company will launch an official NFT website in May, and it already has channels on Discord and Twitter.
  • The auto major will share NFTs in the metaverse, depicting its mobility solutions. 
  • Hyundai will also issue thirty limited editions Hyundai x Meta Kongz NFTs on April 20.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.56% at $36.00 on Thursday.

