Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market
- Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) said it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the Meta Kongz NFT brand.
- Meta Kongz is a popular NFT gorilla character.
- The company will launch an official NFT website in May, and it already has channels on Discord and Twitter.
- The auto major will share NFTs in the metaverse, depicting its mobility solutions.
- Hyundai will also issue thirty limited editions Hyundai x Meta Kongz NFTs on April 20.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.56% at $36.00 on Thursday.
