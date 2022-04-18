 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Giga Berlin Is Just Over 120 Miles From Volkswagen's Plant — But CEO Diess Isn't Worried
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Giga Berlin Is Just Over 120 Miles From Volkswagen's Plant — But CEO Diess Isn't Worried

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess is unfazed about Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) having built a factory just about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from its home turf Germany.

What Happened: Musk-led Tesla is ahead of Volkswagen, growing fast and taking more risks than the German legacy automaker, Diess told CBS News's Lesley Stahl in an interview.

“Tesla is quite ahead currently, and they're growing fast, I have to admit. He is taking more risks than we can. He's now building a plant in Berlin. It's 200 kilometers...from our plant,” Diess said in the interview.

See Also: Volkswagen Looks To Double US Market Share After Eking Out First Profit In Decades

“And I think it's very healthy for us, no, to have a new competitor.”

Why It Matters: Musk last month threw open the Giga Berlin factory, its first in Europe, after a delay of eight months following licensing issues with local authority.

Volkswagen has a large manufacturing facility in Wolfsburg, which doubles up as its corporate headquarters.  

Tesla’s ability to make cars locally in Germany will help it boost its market share significantly.

Price Action: VWAGY stock closed 2.41% lower at $22.3 a share on Thursday.

See Also: Why Tesla Model Y Rival Volkswagen ID.4 Is The Only Used Electric Vehicle To Cost More Than New Ones In US

Photo courtesy: Alexander Migl on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, April 18
Tesla Bear Michael Burry Defends SEC After Elon Musk's Rebuke
Tesla Gets New Price Target From Ark, Elon Musk Hints At Tender Offer, China GDP And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
SNL Dubs Twitter 'The Giuliani Of Apps,' Mocks Elon Musk's Takeover Attempt In New Skit
EXCLUSIVE: Analyst Says Recent Fire Incidents Threaten To Derail EV Adoption In India
Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Giga Berlin Herbert DiessNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com