Elon Musk Says Tesla Now Has Over 100,000 FSD Beta Testers, Up Nearly 67% Since January
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 2:10am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that the electric vehicle maker has rolled out its full self-driving beta software program to over 100,000 customers in the United States.

What Happened: The latest numbers indicate that Austin, Texas-based Tesla has significantly ramped up its beta program offering to customers.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

“The car currently drives me around Austin most of the time with no interventions .. and we have over 100,000 people in our full self-driving beta program,” Musk said in an interview with TED head Chris Anderson.

Tesla in January told investors it had increased the number of FSD beta vehicles “from a couple of thousands in the third quarter to nearly 60,000 vehicles.”

See Also: Elon Musk Says He Personally Tests Out Tesla FSD Beta Before Every Release

Why It Matters: Tesla first started testing out the FSD beta in late 2020 among a select group of customers known as beta testers. 

Musk recently said he believes the electric vehicle maker is likely to actualize the FSD Level-4 system this year.

A Level-4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla is currently at Level 2.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.66% lower at $985 a share on Thursday and is down 18% year-to-date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chris Anderson electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs FSD BetaNews Tech Best of Benzinga

