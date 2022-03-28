Elon Musk Says He Personally Tests Out Tesla FSD Beta Before Every Release

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said he personally tests out beta full self-driving software versions of his company's electric vehicles right before every release.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a post on Twitter that revealed the release of Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update version 10.11.1.

Musk replied to the post saying the latest update is “pretty good” and will have major improvements for “tricky unprotected lefts & heavy traffic in general.”

“I usually drive an alpha build, but switch to beta right before release so I know what Tesla owners are getting,” Musk wrote in a post.

I usually drive an alpha build, but switch to beta right before release so I know what Tesla owners are getting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022 Why It Matters: Musk recently said he believes the electric vehicle maker is likely to actualize the FSD Level 4 system this year. A Level 4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla is currently at Level 2. Tesla first started testing out the FSD in beta in late 2020 among a select group of customers known as beta testers.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.3% lower at $1,010.6 a share on Friday.