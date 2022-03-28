 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says He Personally Tests Out Tesla FSD Beta Before Every Release
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2022 7:18am   Comments
Elon Musk Says He Personally Tests Out Tesla FSD Beta Before Every Release

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said he personally tests out beta full self-driving software versions of his company's electric vehicles right before every release.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a post on Twitter that revealed the release of Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update version 10.11.1.

Musk replied to the post saying the latest update is “pretty good” and will have major improvements for “tricky unprotected lefts & heavy traffic in general.”

“I usually drive an alpha build, but switch to beta right before release so I know what Tesla owners are getting,” Musk wrote in a post.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.3% lower at $1,010.6 a share on Friday.

