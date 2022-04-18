 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 5:41am   Comments
Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk. 

The world’s richest person in a little over an hour-long interview with Anderson spoke at length about Tesla’s autopilot, artificial intelligence, humanoids, SpaceX, colonizing Mars, philanthropy, and other efforts.  

Why It Matters: Musk in December during an interview at Giga Texas sported an unconventional hairdo, which he later revealed “did it myself” on Twitter.

His revelation back then set in motion a string of responses including memes, satire, compliments, morphed lookalikes, jokes, and so on.

Musk's tweet on Sunday was liked over a million times. He currently has over 82.3 million followers on the social media platform.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.66% lower at $985 a share on Thursday and is down 18% year-to-date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

