Elon Musk Talked Infrastructure Bill, China, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink At WSJ CEO Council But It's His Hairstyle That Stole The Show For Many

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is known for grabbing instant stardom with his comments on social media but for a change his unconventional haircut set his massive following in action on Monday.

What Happened: Musk on Monday made an appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council held virtually in which he criticized President Joe Biden’s spending of taxpayer money to hasten electric vehicle adoption and noted China’s growing stature as dominant world power, while also discussing the work of his companies, Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink.

The 50-year old CEO, who was speaking from a factory Tesla is building in Austin, Texas, sported an unconventional hairdo, which was later shared on Twitter by a Tesla fan-club.

The account by the name of Tesla Silicon Valley Club shared a screenshot from the live event with a compliment for the haircut, prompting a response from Musk, who said he “did it himself.”

Musk’s response set in motion a string of responses including memes, satire, compliments, morphed lookalikes, jokes and so on.

The simple response from Musk was liked 717,000 times and received 46,000 responses. Musk has over 65.6 million followers on twitter.

Did it myself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

A Tesla owner and investor noted that the richest man on earth “cuts his own hair,” while another said Musk is playing the “game of pennies” brilliantly and that's the reason he is a multi-billionaire.

You're playing the game of pennies brilliantly. No wonder you're a multi-billionaire. Brew your own coffee.

Live in a $50k house.

Cut your own hair. — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) December 7, 2021

Some fans who were inspired by the hairdo even copied it and shared their photos on twitter.

I second that! I did this a few weeks ago! Glad to see great minds think alike pic.twitter.com/bGcW1VbDSZ — Matt (@BigFriendlyRep) December 7, 2021

Another Twitter user noted Musk and his 1-year old son X Æ A-Xii — pronounced as "X Ash A Twelve,” sported the same hairstyle recently and called it the “hottest hairdo of 2021.”

The hottest DIY hair style of 2021 pic.twitter.com/YboGjUjF7w — 𝐁𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 - TITS, Texas (@billhuang688) December 7, 2021

