 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Talked Infrastructure Bill, China, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink At WSJ CEO Council But It's His Hairstyle That Stole The Show For Many
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Talked Infrastructure Bill, China, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink At WSJ CEO Council But It's His Hairstyle That Stole The Show For Many

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is known for grabbing instant stardom with his comments on social media but for a change his unconventional haircut set his massive following in action on Monday.

What Happened: Musk on Monday made an appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council held virtually in which he criticized President Joe Biden’s spending of taxpayer money to hasten electric vehicle adoption and noted China’s growing stature as dominant world power, while also discussing the work of his companies, Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink.

See Also: Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

The 50-year old CEO, who was speaking from a factory Tesla is building in Austin, Texas, sported an unconventional hairdo, which was later shared on Twitter by a Tesla fan-club.

The account by the name of Tesla Silicon Valley Club shared a screenshot from the live event with a compliment for the haircut, prompting a response from Musk, who said he “did it himself.”

Musk’s response set in motion a string of responses including memes, satire, compliments, morphed lookalikes, jokes and so on.

The simple response from Musk was liked 717,000 times and received 46,000 responses. Musk has over 65.6 million followers on twitter.

A Tesla owner and investor noted that the richest man on earth “cuts his own hair,” while another said Musk is playing the “game of pennies” brilliantly and that's the reason he is a multi-billionaire.

Some fans who were inspired by the hairdo even copied it and shared their photos on twitter. 

Another Twitter user noted Musk and his 1-year old son X Æ A-Xii — pronounced as "X Ash A Twelve,” sported the same hairstyle recently and called it the “hottest hairdo of 2021.”

See Also: Elon Musk Says CEO Is A 'Made-Up Title,' Says This Is Tesla's 'Best Product Ever'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today
Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Own Any Bitcoin Or Other Crypto? Here's What She Has To Say
Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry
Cathie Wood-Led Ark's Transparency ETF To Begin Trading On Wednesday
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Tesla Inching Toward Transforming Personal Car From A 'Stranded Asset' Into A 'Revenue Generating Machine'
Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com