 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple CEO Tim Cook To Give Commencement Address At Gallaudet University: What You Should Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 2:18am   Comments
Share:
Apple CEO Tim Cook To Give Commencement Address At Gallaudet University: What You Should Know

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook will take the center stage in mid-May for reasons other than for a product launch. 

What Happened:  Cook has agreed to deliver the Gallaudet University commencement address on May 13 at the school's Washington D.C. campus, a press release put out by the university said. 

Gallaudet University, established in 1864, is a federally chartered private research university for the education of the deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing. 

Cook confirmed his attendance on Saturday by replying to a tweet from the university that featured undergraduate speaker Molly Feanny extending an invitation in sign language to the Apple chief. 

Related Link:  Can Apple Overcome Weak Demand For iPhone SE And Supply Disruptions For Its Other Products? 

Why It Matters:  The Gallaudet University is an "Apple Campus." Cupertino's relationship with it dates back to mid-2020 when Apple agreed to provide all students and faculty with an iPad ProApple Pencil, and a SmartFolio for digital tablets. 

The university also participates in an Apple scholarship program for students of color and disabilities, who get the opportunity to design bilingual apps in American Sign Language and English. 

Apple has also set up a recruitment program with the university through the Apple Carnegie Library, a store in Northwestern Washington, which employs students from the university. 

Cook is among several top CEOs who regularly donate to philanthropic causes. The Apple boss donated about $10 million in Apple stock to an undisclosed charity in 2021. 

Incidentally, Apple won three Oscars this year for its original film "CODA," starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles. Apple shares closed Friday's session down 3% at $165.29. 

Related Link: Is Apple Planning A Crypto Foray? Job Posting Sets Off Rumors

Photo courtesy: Climate Group on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Said To Be Testing 9 New Macs With M2 Chips
Apple Store Workers At Grand Central Terminal In NYC Take Steps To Unionize
Tesla Does An Apple By Opting to Leave This Accessory Out As Standard Feature; Elon Musk Explains Why
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Apple Dubs Meta A Hypocrite Over Latest Announcement As Tech Giants' Bitter Verbal Battle Charges On
Can Apple Overcome Weak Demand For iPhone SE And Supply Disruptions For Its Other Products?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gallaudet University Tim CookNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com