Apple CEO Tim Cook To Give Commencement Address At Gallaudet University: What You Should Know

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook will take the center stage in mid-May for reasons other than for a product launch.

What Happened: Cook has agreed to deliver the Gallaudet University commencement address on May 13 at the school's Washington D.C. campus, a press release put out by the university said.

Gallaudet University, established in 1864, is a federally chartered private research university for the education of the deaf, deaf-blind, and hard of hearing.

Cook confirmed his attendance on Saturday by replying to a tweet from the university that featured undergraduate speaker Molly Feanny extending an invitation in sign language to the Apple chief.

Thanks so much Molly, I'd be honored! See you there! https://t.co/eSmy1uyFu7 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2022

Related Link: Can Apple Overcome Weak Demand For iPhone SE And Supply Disruptions For Its Other Products?

Why It Matters: The Gallaudet University is an "Apple Campus." Cupertino's relationship with it dates back to mid-2020 when Apple agreed to provide all students and faculty with an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and a SmartFolio for digital tablets.

The university also participates in an Apple scholarship program for students of color and disabilities, who get the opportunity to design bilingual apps in American Sign Language and English.

Apple has also set up a recruitment program with the university through the Apple Carnegie Library, a store in Northwestern Washington, which employs students from the university.

Cook is among several top CEOs who regularly donate to philanthropic causes. The Apple boss donated about $10 million in Apple stock to an undisclosed charity in 2021.

Incidentally, Apple won three Oscars this year for its original film "CODA," starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles. Apple shares closed Friday's session down 3% at $165.29.

Related Link: Is Apple Planning A Crypto Foray? Job Posting Sets Off Rumors

Photo courtesy: Climate Group on Flickr