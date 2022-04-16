 Skip to main content

Musk Reacted To His Own 2017 Tweet About Twitter: 'How Much Is It?'
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2022 1:47pm   Comments
On Saturday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet thread from December 2017 in which he expressed his admiration for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and asked how much it cost to buy the company.

Musk used an upside-down smile emoji to react to that tweet. 

According to emojipedia, The “upside-down smile” emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation. 

Also Read: Here's Why The Founder Of Cardano Is Looking To Build A Decentralized Twitter With Elon Musk

On Thursday, Musk presented a $43 billion offer to assume full control of Twitter, with the intent of taking the company private. Before that, he took a 9.2% stake in the company.

His offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before his 9.2% stake in the social media platform was made public.

Unhappy with the offer, the Twitter board imposed a so-called “poison pill” to prevent Musk’s takeover attempt.

The maneuver, known as the “poison pill” or the “Rights Plan” is a defensive tactic used to avoid takeovers.  

Also Read: Elon Musk's Twitter Soap Opera Continues: Poison Pill, Thoma Bravo's Competing Bid, Tesla CEO Scouting Partners

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

