Musk Reacted To His Own 2017 Tweet About Twitter: 'How Much Is It?'

On Saturday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet thread from December 2017 in which he expressed his admiration for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and asked how much it cost to buy the company.

Musk used an upside-down smile emoji to react to that tweet.

According to emojipedia, The “upside-down smile” emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation.

I love Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

🙃 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

On Thursday, Musk presented a $43 billion offer to assume full control of Twitter, with the intent of taking the company private. Before that, he took a 9.2% stake in the company.

His offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before his 9.2% stake in the social media platform was made public.

Unhappy with the offer, the Twitter board imposed a so-called “poison pill” to prevent Musk’s takeover attempt.

The maneuver, known as the “poison pill” or the “Rights Plan” is a defensive tactic used to avoid takeovers.

