Desjardins Is Bullish On dentalcorp - Read Why
- dentalcorp Holdings Ltd (TSX: DNTL) coverage has been assumed with a Buy recommendation and a price target of C$21 by Desjardins analyst Gary Ho.
- The analyst says the recently announced dental care proposal for low-income Canadians as a slight benefit for the company.
- The analyst sees the business model offering downside protection through >80% recurring patients/revenue, a non-discretionary spend and cash-pay arrangement with minimal credit risk, as well as upside growth from M&A and organic growth.
- The analyst states that DNTL’s management team has a successful M&A track record of acquiring, integrating, and retaining >180 practice additions in the past three years despite COVID-19 restrictions.
- Price Action: DNTL shares are trading lower by 1.36% at C$15.26 on TSX on the last check Thursday.
