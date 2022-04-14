 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Desjardins Is Bullish On dentalcorp - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
  • dentalcorp Holdings Ltd (TSX: DNTL) coverage has been assumed with a Buy recommendation and a price target of C$21 by Desjardins analyst Gary Ho.
  • The analyst says the recently announced dental care proposal for low-income Canadians as a slight benefit for the company.         
  • The analyst sees the business model offering downside protection through >80% recurring patients/revenue, a non-discretionary spend and cash-pay arrangement with minimal credit risk, as well as upside growth from M&A and organic growth.
  • The analyst states that DNTL’s management team has a successful M&A track record of acquiring, integrating, and retaining >180 practice additions in the past three years despite COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Price Action: DNTL shares are trading lower by 1.36% at C$15.26 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

