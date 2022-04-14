 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Onshape Store Can Now Access Xometry Instant Pricing App
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 6:02am   Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Onshape Store Can Now Access Xometry Instant Pricing App

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) announced the immediate availability of the Xometry Instant Pricing app for PTC’s Onshape. PTC’s Onshape is the cloud-native CAD product development platform that gives users the freedom to create on any device, anytime, anywhere.

What Happened: The Xometry Instant Pricing app for Onshape offers seamless instant quoting, instant in-app design-for-manufacturing (DFM) feedback, and custom-part ordering.

Onshape is the first and only product development platform that provides professional-grade CAD capabilities with integrated data management, enabling more agile design processes at lower costs. 

With Onshape, engineers and designers are now free to innovate while collaborating with other stakeholders.

Randy Altschuler said, “With our Instant Quoting app for Onshape, we’re making it even easier to harness the full power of our Xometry marketplace in one seamless environment.”

“The Xometry app puts 5,000 industrial manufacturers and DFM just a few clicks away from Onshape users,” Onshape EVP and GM Jon Hirschtick said. “This enables instant feedback, and the Xometry supplier network is flexible enough to handle orders of significant size.”

Why It Matters? With Xometry’s proprietary, AI-driven Instant Quoting (SM) engine, engineers and designers can instantly price parts in one integrated CAD workspace and make real-time design decisions.

Instant in-app design-for-manufacturing (DFM) feedback saves time and creates more incredible speed to market. Custom-part ordering, from 3D printing and CNC machining to sheet-metal fabrication, urethane casting, and injection molding. Designers can also configure materials, finishes, and other specifications to generate lead times.

Price Action: XMTR shares closed higher by 5.32% at $37.84 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap Exclusives

