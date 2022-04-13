New Cybersecurity Innovators Join SentinelOne's Singularity Marketplace Ecosystem
- SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) integrated with Arctic Wolf, LogRhythm, and Noetic Cyber, expanding the capabilities available via SentinelOne's Singularity Marketplace.
- The Singularity Marketplace allowed organizations to leverage SentinelOne's XDR technology for diverse cybersecurity cases.
- "We're happy to see new cybersecurity innovators joining the Singularity Marketplace ecosystem," said Mike Petronaci, VP Product & Platform, SentinelOne. "Automation is one of SentinelOne's core design principles, and the Singularity Marketplace enables our customers to automate more and benefit from our open XDR platform."
- Price Action: S shares traded higher by 9.17% at $37.16 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas