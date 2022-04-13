 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Cybersecurity Innovators Join SentinelOne's Singularity Marketplace Ecosystem
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:17am   Comments
Share:
New Cybersecurity Innovators Join SentinelOne's Singularity Marketplace Ecosystem
  • SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: Sintegrated with Arctic Wolf, LogRhythm, and Noetic Cyber, expanding the capabilities available via SentinelOne's Singularity Marketplace. 
  • The Singularity Marketplace allowed organizations to leverage SentinelOne's XDR technology for diverse cybersecurity cases.
  • "We're happy to see new cybersecurity innovators joining the Singularity Marketplace ecosystem," said Mike Petronaci, VP Product & Platform, SentinelOne. "Automation is one of SentinelOne's core design principles, and the Singularity Marketplace enables our customers to automate more and benefit from our open XDR platform."
  • Price Action: S shares traded higher by 9.17% at $37.16 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (S)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SentinelOne Stock In The Last 5 Years
5 Stocks That Moved On Report Of Cyberattack On Ukraine's National Internet Provider
10 Cyber Stocks Moving Since Biden's Warning
Wedbush Names Its Favourite Cybersecurity Stocks Gaining From Growing Cyberattacks
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com