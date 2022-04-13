Sidus Space Names Former Tupperware Brands Executive Teresa Burchfield As CFO
- Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has appointed Teresa Burchfield as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 11, 2022.
- Burchfield brings over 30 years of finance and accounting experience. Before her appointment with Sidus Space, she had a 19-year tenure with Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP), where she served in several key financial and management roles.
- Burchfield succeeds Scott Silverman, who stepped down from the CFO role on April 11, 2022. Silverman will continue with Sidus Space in a consulting role until June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: SIDU shares are trading lower by 6.80% at $3.28 on the last check Wednesday.
