Sidus Space Names Former Tupperware Brands Executive Teresa Burchfield As CFO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:16am   Comments
Sidus Space Names Former Tupperware Brands Executive Teresa Burchfield As CFO
  • Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has appointed Teresa Burchfield as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 11, 2022.
  • Burchfield brings over 30 years of finance and accounting experience. Before her appointment with Sidus Space, she had a 19-year tenure with Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP), where she served in several key financial and management roles.
  • Burchfield succeeds Scott Silverman, who stepped down from the CFO role on April 11, 2022. Silverman will continue with Sidus Space in a consulting role until June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading lower by 6.80% at $3.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

