Lakeland Industries Adopts $5M Stock Buyback Program
- Lakeland Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LAKE) Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $5 million of its shares.
- This new program will be effective after completing the current program, which has about $0.8 million remaining for repurchases.
- The new share repurchase program has no expiration date.
- Lakeland held $55.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
- Price Action: LAKE shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $18.75 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.