 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lakeland Industries Adopts $5M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Lakeland Industries Adopts $5M Stock Buyback Program
  • Lakeland Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LAKEBoard of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $5 million of its shares.
  • This new program will be effective after completing the current program, which has about $0.8 million remaining for repurchases.
  • The new share repurchase program has no expiration date.
  • Lakeland held $55.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: LAKE shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $18.75 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LAKE)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com