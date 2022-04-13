 Skip to main content

Newell Brands Launches Multi-Purpose, Brick-And-Mortar Kitchen Space
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 10:43am
  • Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) has launched Newell Creative Kitchen, its first multi-purpose, brick-and-mortar kitchen space located in Hoboken, New Jersey.
  • The space aims to cater to virtual and in-person events and serves as a hub for content creation and food and kitchen trends.
  • It will also showcase offerings of Newell's home and kitchen brands, including Rubbermaid, Ball, Calphalon, FoodSaver, and Mr. Coffee.
  • The Newell Creative Kitchen will act as a content incubator where creators can produce and share videos, tutorials, and more.
  • Newell Creative Kitchen kicks off with TikTok star Jeremy Scheck to share new recipes packed with fresh farmer's market produce.
  • Price Action: NWL shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $22.38 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

