Creatd's Dune Glow Remedy Collaborates With Lifestyle Brand Urban Outfitters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Creatd's Dune Glow Remedy Collaborates With Lifestyle Brand Urban Outfitters
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTDlaunched a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy and its owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand and international lifestyle retailer, Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN).
  • Dune founder and CEO of Creatd Ventures Thomas Punch said, "We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures' other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO."
  • Urban Outfitters said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dune for our upcoming Spring/Summer assortment! Our UO Beauty + Wellness customer is extremely savvy and mindful when it comes to the ingredients that they put on themselves, as well as within."
  • Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 44.70% at $1.38 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

