Creatd's Dune Glow Remedy Collaborates With Lifestyle Brand Urban Outfitters
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) launched a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy and its owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand and international lifestyle retailer, Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN).
- Dune founder and CEO of Creatd Ventures Thomas Punch said, "We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures' other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO."
- Urban Outfitters said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dune for our upcoming Spring/Summer assortment! Our UO Beauty + Wellness customer is extremely savvy and mindful when it comes to the ingredients that they put on themselves, as well as within."
- Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 44.70% at $1.38 on the last check Wednesday.
