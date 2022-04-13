 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMC Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 4:51am   Comments
Share:
Why AMC Stock Is Moving Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock is seeing an upward bounce in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The movie theater chain announced late Tuesday that it has agreed to buy and operate seven locations in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland. The company expects to begin operations at four of these locations on April 21, with the remaining scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

This is in addition to the seven theaters the company recently acquired in Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington D.C and Chicago.

AMC also said it is in active discussions to acquire additional locations.

"Today's announcement is exciting for AMC, our shareholders and many moviegoers in the northeastern United States. Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery," said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC.

The theater chain recently caught everyone by surprise when it announced a 22% stake purchase in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC).

Price Action: AMC shares traded 1.49% higher at $17.68 in premarket trading on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: AMC In Discussions To Refinance High-Interest Debt To Clean Up Balance Sheet: Report

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Was WWE's WrestleMania 38 Bigger Than Super Bowl LVI? Here's What Social Media Data Says
Will Tesla Pull An AMC And Invest In Mining Companies? Here's What Elon Musk Suggested
This Entertainment Company's 1-Year Return Routs Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia And Ford
Did You Know You Could Be Rewarded With More Than Just Dividends And Upside For Owning Shares In Ford, Whirlpool And More?
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMC
Starbucks To Enter NFT Business This Year, CEO Touts 'Heritage' Advantage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Aron movie theatersNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com