Liquidia Shares Slide On Proposed Public Offering

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares are to be sold by the company.

Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of LQDA's common stock.

BofA Securities is the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as lead managers.

Liquidia is offering the shares of common stock according to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus that Liquidia previously filed with SEC on December 16, 2020, and declared effective on December 23, 2020.

The actual size or terms of the offering are not yet assured.

Price Action: LQDA shares are trading lower by 11.15% at $5.50 during the post-market session on Tuesday.