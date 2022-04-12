Liquidia Shares Slide On Proposed Public Offering
Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares are to be sold by the company.
- Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of LQDA's common stock.
- BofA Securities is the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as lead managers.
- Liquidia is offering the shares of common stock according to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus that Liquidia previously filed with SEC on December 16, 2020, and declared effective on December 23, 2020.
- The actual size or terms of the offering are not yet assured.
Price Action: LQDA shares are trading lower by 11.15% at $5.50 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
