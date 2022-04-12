 Skip to main content

Liquidia Shares Slide On Proposed Public Offering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares are to be sold by the company.

  • Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of LQDA's common stock.
  • BofA Securities is the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as lead managers.
  • Liquidia is offering the shares of common stock according to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus that Liquidia previously filed with SEC on December 16, 2020, and declared effective on December 23, 2020.
  • The actual size or terms of the offering are not yet assured.

Price Action: LQDA shares are trading lower by 11.15% at $5.50 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

