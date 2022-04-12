 Skip to main content

Lululemon Athletica Expands Resale Program Across All US Stores
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is expanding lululemon Like New, its trade-in and resale program nationwide.
  • Starting on Earth Day, April 22, lululemon Like New will be available to all guests across the U.S.
  • The program reinvests 100% of profits to support lululemon's Impact Agenda, including making 100% of products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.
  • lululemon Like New first debuted in May 2021 with a trade-in trial run across 80 plus participating stores in Texas and California.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $381.51 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

