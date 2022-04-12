Lululemon Athletica Expands Resale Program Across All US Stores
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is expanding lululemon Like New, its trade-in and resale program nationwide.
- Starting on Earth Day, April 22, lululemon Like New will be available to all guests across the U.S.
- The program reinvests 100% of profits to support lululemon's Impact Agenda, including making 100% of products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.
- lululemon Like New first debuted in May 2021 with a trade-in trial run across 80 plus participating stores in Texas and California.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $381.51 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.