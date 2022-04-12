Xylem Invests $20M In Venture Capital Funds To Support Water Technology Development
- Water technology company Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has made investments in venture capital funds Burnt Island Ventures and The Westly Group's Funds III and IV, supporting the development of water and industrial technologies.
- The company noted the combined $20 million investment in both funds is an important component of its external innovation program, Xylem Innovation Labs.
- Xylem's position in Burnt Island Ventures, focused on supporting early-stage water innovation, is complemented by Westly Group's emphasis on energy, industry 4.0, and cybersecurity.
- Price Action: XYL shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $86.47 on the last check Tuesday.
