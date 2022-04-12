RGP Plans To Expand HUGO Digital Staffing Platform
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) plans to expand the digital staffing platform HUGO into the Texas and California markets in FY23.
- The expansion follows a successful pilot phase in the New York Tristate Region, which received positive feedback from customers, talent, and team members.
- "HUGO is a digital platform built to deliver with speed, transparency, and choice. Increasingly, buyers are millennials and prefer technology-enabled experiences," commented Kate Duchene, CEO of RGP.
- HUGO will be available in California in Q1 FY23, followed by a launch in the Texas market in Q2 FY23.
- Price Action: RGP shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $17.82 on the last check Tuesday.
