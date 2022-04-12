 Skip to main content

Stantec Bags Civil Works Contract From US Army Corps Of Engineers
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 11:05am   Comments
  • Stantec Inc.(TSX: STN) (NYSE: STN) has secured a five-year IDIQ multiple award task order contract with a capacity of $18 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District.
  • Stantec will provide various architecture and engineering services for projects throughout Alaska. Project types include small boat harbors, ecosystem restoration projects, flood damage prevention, storm damage reduction, watershed studies, relocation plans, community plans for rural Alaska villages, and other Corps Civil Works activities.
  • As part of the contract, STN may also provide services in Alaska for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other armed services, including the U.S. Coast Guard.
  • Stantec currently holds contracts for military programs and environmental and civil works services with 18 USACE Districts.
  • Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 0.73% at $49.70 on NYSE and higher by 0.32% at C$62.52 on TSX on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

