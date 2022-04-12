 Skip to main content

AerCap Leased, Purchased And Sold 157 Aircraft In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 10:01am   Comments

  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), in the first quarter of 2022, signed 102 lease agreements, including 14 widebody aircraft, 62 narrowbody aircraft, 2 regional jets, 8 engines, and 16 helicopters.
  • AER completed 25 purchases for 23 aircraft and 2 engines.
  • The aircraft purchased included 15 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, and 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 3 aircraft for AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio.
  • The company executed 30 sale transactions for 26 aircraft, 2 engines, and 2 helicopters.
  • AerCap signed financing transactions for ~$2.1 billion in Q1.
  • Price Action: AER shares traded higher by 0.62% at $48.86 on the last check Tuesday.

