 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Entrepreneur Behind Microsoft's Wunderlist Raised $11M - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Entrepreneur Behind Microsoft's Wunderlist Raised $11M - Read Why
  • German entrepreneur Christian Reber who sold his to-do list app Wunderlist to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2015, raised funding for a follow-on app called Superlist, CNBC reports.
  • Reber secured €10 million ($11 million) in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm EQT Ventures, reaching a total of €13.5 million.
  • Superlist will use the new funding to double the size of its team from 20 to 40 by the end of 2022, focusing on hiring developers, designers, and product leads.
  • Superlist is a task and project management app that looks to help people collaborate in a hybrid-working world. It allows users to scale a project from one person to 100 or 200 people.
  • Reber set up Superlist with four other entrepreneurs, including two of the other Wunderlist co-founders.
  • Microsoft had acquired Wunderlist for $100 million - $200 million before shutting it down in 2019, leaving Reber frustrated, CNBC notes.
  • "The global productivity management software market is projected to reach $102.98 billion by 2027, so there is real opportunity for a tool that harnesses team members' individuality and focuses specifically on the challenges of the modern workplace," said EQT Ventures partner Ted Persson.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Here's Why UBS Is Cautious On Microsoft, Alibaba
Microsoft Stock Feeds The Bears But Here's Where To Watch For The Bounce
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
So What's Up With Microsoft Shares Falling Today?
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
As Cyber Attacks Continue To Escalate, Experts Say Bolstering Cyber Defense Is A Priority For Companies And Government Agencies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com