Entrepreneur Behind Microsoft's Wunderlist Raised $11M - Read Why
- German entrepreneur Christian Reber who sold his to-do list app Wunderlist to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2015, raised funding for a follow-on app called Superlist, CNBC reports.
- Reber secured €10 million ($11 million) in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm EQT Ventures, reaching a total of €13.5 million.
- Superlist will use the new funding to double the size of its team from 20 to 40 by the end of 2022, focusing on hiring developers, designers, and product leads.
- Superlist is a task and project management app that looks to help people collaborate in a hybrid-working world. It allows users to scale a project from one person to 100 or 200 people.
- Reber set up Superlist with four other entrepreneurs, including two of the other Wunderlist co-founders.
- Microsoft had acquired Wunderlist for $100 million - $200 million before shutting it down in 2019, leaving Reber frustrated, CNBC notes.
- "The global productivity management software market is projected to reach $102.98 billion by 2027, so there is real opportunity for a tool that harnesses team members' individuality and focuses specifically on the challenges of the modern workplace," said EQT Ventures partner Ted Persson.
