European Wax Center Declares Special Dividend
- European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.30 per share.
- The dividend payment will be funded in part by the company’s business securitization, including $400 million of senior fixed-rate term notes.
- The special cash dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2022.
- Shareholders who sell their shares prior to April 21, 2022, the ex-dividend date, will also be selling their right to receive the special dividend.
- Price Action: EWCZ shares closed higher by 1.19% at $29.80 on Monday.
