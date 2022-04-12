 Skip to main content

European Wax Center Declares Special Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 6:27am   Comments
European Wax Center Declares Special Dividend
  • European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZBoard of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.30 per share.
  • The dividend payment will be funded in part by the company’s business securitization, including $400 million of senior fixed-rate term notes.
  • The special cash dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2022.
  • Shareholders who sell their shares prior to April 21, 2022, the ex-dividend date, will also be selling their right to receive the special dividend. 
  • Price Action: EWCZ shares closed higher by 1.19% at $29.80 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap

