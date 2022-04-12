 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Meta Looks To Monetize Its Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Meta Looks To Monetize Its Metaverse
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has begun to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.
  • The move marks a crucial part of its plan for creating a metaverse.
  • Also Read: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
  • The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users creating virtual classes, games, and fashion accessories within the company's immersive platform accessible via VR headsets.
  • The users can sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built.
  • Meta also tested out a "creator bonus" program for a small set of Horizon Worlds users in the U.S.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.78% at $214.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Traders Moved These Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
PhunToken Wants To Be The Crypto Token That Rewards Users For Data
Ditch Apple, Google And Buy Shares In These Sectors Instead, Says Cramer
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $21,061 In MANA In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $40,470 In MANA In Decentraland
Was WWE's WrestleMania 38 Bigger Than Super Bowl LVI? Here's What Social Media Data Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com