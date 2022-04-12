Here's How Meta Looks To Monetize Its Metaverse
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has begun to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.
- The move marks a crucial part of its plan for creating a metaverse.
- The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users creating virtual classes, games, and fashion accessories within the company's immersive platform accessible via VR headsets.
- The users can sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built.
- Meta also tested out a "creator bonus" program for a small set of Horizon Worlds users in the U.S.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.78% at $214.75 on the last check Tuesday.
