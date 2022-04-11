 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tri Pointe Assurance To Offer Bellevue-Based Escrow Services By Hiring All City Escrow's Employees
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Tri Pointe Assurance To Offer Bellevue-Based Escrow Services By Hiring All City Escrow's Employees
  • Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE: TPH) subsidiary, Tri Pointe Assurance, will launch title and escrow operations in Bellevue, Washington.
  • Tri Pointe Homes' existing local escrow service provider, All-City Escrow, will wrap up its services as its president, Sherri Austin, plans on retiring.
  • Tri Pointe Assurance is planning to hire all employees of All-City Escrow.
  • "With All City Escrow closing its doors, it made sense to have their talented team members join our team of experts dedicated to helping Tri Pointe homebuyers every step of the way," said Ron Turner, president of Tri Pointe Solutions.
  • Price Action: TPH shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $19.44 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPH)

Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Earnings Outlook For TRI Pointe Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com