Tri Pointe Assurance To Offer Bellevue-Based Escrow Services By Hiring All City Escrow's Employees
- Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE: TPH) subsidiary, Tri Pointe Assurance, will launch title and escrow operations in Bellevue, Washington.
- Tri Pointe Homes' existing local escrow service provider, All-City Escrow, will wrap up its services as its president, Sherri Austin, plans on retiring.
- Tri Pointe Assurance is planning to hire all employees of All-City Escrow.
- "With All City Escrow closing its doors, it made sense to have their talented team members join our team of experts dedicated to helping Tri Pointe homebuyers every step of the way," said Ron Turner, president of Tri Pointe Solutions.
- Price Action: TPH shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $19.44 on the last check Monday.
