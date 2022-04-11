 Skip to main content

EHang Gets Pre-Order For 100 Units Of EH216 AAVs From Indonesian Aviation Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 11:27am   Comments
  • EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EHreceived a pre-order for 100 units of EH216 AAVs from Prestige Aviation, an Indonesian aviation company and a subsidiary of Prestige Corp., at the online contract signing ceremony during the Indonesia International Motor Show 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Prestige Aviation previously purchased one unit of EH216 from EHang, and the parties jointly conducted a debut flight demonstration for aerial sightseeing in Bali, Indonesia, in 2021.
  • "We believe that as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ("RCEP") brings favorable policies to international cooperation, we will further accelerate the development of UAM in Asia Pacific region with the aim to benefit the people with cutting-edge AAV technologies," commented Hu Huazhi, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang.
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $11.18 on the last check Monday.

