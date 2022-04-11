 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Shopify Chief Looks To Preserve Control
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Shopify Chief Looks To Preserve Control
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) sought approval to change its complex share structure to protect the voting power, including a 10-for-1 stock split, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke proposed a new “founder share” that, combined with his existing supervoting Class B shares, increased his voting power to 40% from 34%.
  • Lütke, 41, looked to retain the shares as long as he remained at Shopify.
  • Lütke looked to preserve control of the company by the move, said Robert Ashe, Shopify’s independent lead director.
  • The stock split made it easier to compensate employees and allow more individual investors access to the stock. 
  • Shopify employees could choose between cash and stock in compensation packages.
  • Upon approval, Lütke will be able to hold the 40% voting control even if he sold a significant amount of his Class B shares. 
  • The e-commerce company’s shares, which surged above $1,600 in 2021 during the pandemic, have fallen about 55% so far in 2022. 
  • Under the current structure, if the proportion of supervoting Class B shares dropped below 5% of total shares outstanding, they would automatically convert to Class A shares, with any equity issuance for financing or acquisitions posing a threat to Lütke’s control.
  • Price Action: SHOP shares closed higher by 2.49% at $618.20 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Bear Market: Dow Jones Transports Test Final Support Level
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 11, 2022: Shopify, Twitter, Sailpoint Technologies, And More
WISA Reports Serving 2 Million Consumers In 2021 As Parent Company's Preliminary Revenue Exceeds $6 Million
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Twitter, Alcoa, BYD, Ford And This E-commerce Platform
Strike Partners With Shopify For Bitcoin Lightning Payments
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shopify
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Stock Split Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com