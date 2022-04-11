 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agrify Inks Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Agrify Inks Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness
  • Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) has signed a definitive agreement for its Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution with Loud Wellness Inc., a New Jersey-based cultivation and manufacturing operator.
  • Loud Wellness is one of only eight awardees that received both the Class 1 Cultivator and Class 2 Manufacturer licenses in New Jersey.
  • According to MJBizDaily, the nascent New Jersey recreational cannabis market will surpass $2 billion in yearly sales within a few years, rivaling neighboring New York and Massachusetts. Loud Wellness is well-positioned to take market share.
  • The terms of the 10-year agreement entered include the installation of 500 VFUs and the use of the fully integrated Agrify Insights software at Loud Wellness' Glassboro, NJ facility.
  • Agrify will also provide architectural and engineering services, operations consulting, and brand licensing. The engagement is expected to generate ~$100 million in production success fees, based on a conservative 35 pounds annual dry-flower production per VFU and ~$18 million in SaaS software fees for Agrify.
  • Also, Agrify may provide Loud Wellness up to an $18 million construction loan based on its standard TTK terms.
  • Price Action: AGFY shares are trading higher by 5.42% at $3.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGFY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Agrify's Shares Slightly Down On Greenlight Cannabis Partnership To Accelerate Vertical Farming Unit Adoption
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com