 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why XPeng Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Why XPeng Stock Is Trading Lower Today

XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading lower Monday morning following a report indicating total vehicle sales in China were significantly lower month-over-month.

According to a Reuters report, total vehicle sales in China fell 11.7% in March after increasing 18.7% in February as lockdown measures in response to a COVID-19 surge prevented some people from shopping for cars.

XPeng is a smart electric vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

From Last Week: Cathie Wood On Why Ark Is Buying Shares In Tesla Chinese Rivals Nio, Xpeng

XPEV Price Action: XPeng has traded between $18.01 and $56.45 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.46% at $24.89 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of XPeng.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Down Over 8% In Hong Kong Today: What's Behind The EV Slide?
Nio to Hike Vehicle Prices Beginning May 10: Here Are The Details
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 8
Nio Down 6%, Xpeng Falls 5.8% In Hong Kong Today: What's Driving The EV Stocks Down?
China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium
Why Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Are Falling Again In Hong Kong Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com