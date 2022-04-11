 Skip to main content

Why Nio Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 8:21am   Comments
NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower Monday morning following reports indicating total vehicle sales in China were significantly lower month-over-month. 

According to a Reuters report, total vehicle sales in China fell 11.7% in March after increasing 18.7% in February as lockdown measures in response to a COVID-19 surge prevented people from shopping for cars at a normal rate. 

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Nio to Hike Vehicle Prices Beginning May 10: Here Are The Details

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded between $13.01 and $55.13 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 9.7% at $18.06 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

