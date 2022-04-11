 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Twitter Shares Are Plunging Today

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
April 11, 2022 4:49am   Comments
Share:
Why Twitter Shares Are Plunging Today

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares traded 5.15% lower in the pre-market session at $46.23 early Monday.

The plunge in the stock comes as the world's richest person and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk declined a board position at the social media company.

What Happened: Twitter shares are tumbling following a tweet from CEO Parag Agrawal that said Musk had refused to join the company's board of directors on the day when his addition would have become effective.  The Tesla CEO had previously said that he hoped to improve the social media platform.

Musk was appointed to Twitter's board of directors last week — with his term expected to last until 2024 and an agreement that imposed a 14.9% limit on his stake — after recently acquiring a 9.1% share in the company.

The billionaire entrepreneur has continued to criticize Twitter as a platform in recent days. He asked his followers if Twitter was "dying," noting that most of the social media platform's top accounts "tweet rarely and post very little content."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Elon Musk Calls Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Pure Poison'
Elon Musk Has Declined To Join Twitter Board, Says CEO
Dogecoin Sees Nearly $5M Liquidations Over 24 Hours
Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree Over Something For A Change: What To Do With Twitter HQ
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Michael Burry Loses Blue Check Mark On Twitter, Is Former Rival Elon Musk Stepping In To Help?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Social Media Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com