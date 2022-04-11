 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

President Biden And India's PM Modi To Hold Meeting Today: Russia-Ukraine War And More On Agenda

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 2:56am   Comments
Share:
President Biden And India's PM Modi To Hold Meeting Today: Russia-Ukraine War And More On Agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to have a virtual meeting on Monday.

It will precede the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their respective Indian counterparts, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The meeting will “further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

What's On The Agenda:  According to the White House, President Biden and PM Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, which include: 

  • Ending the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Countering the climate crisis
  • Strengthening the global economy
  • Upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy in the Indo-Pacific

Russa-Ukraine Crisis On List: The duo will also discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, India was sticking to its strictly neutral stance, abstaining yet again from voting in the United Nations General Assembly on a draft resolution to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council.

Photo collage via Gage Skidmore/José Cruz on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Netflix And Amazon 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Fossil Of Dinosaur Killed On Day Of Asteroid Impact Is Unearthed
Dogecoin, Tesla In Top 10 But This Crypto Is Robinhood's Top Recurring 'Buy' Asset
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 8
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Joe Biden Narendra ModiNews Politics Global Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com