Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies At 24

Former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has died at 24 after being struck by a vehicle.

Haskins, who was the former first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders, was in South Florida working out with fellow Pittsburgh Steeler teammates when the tragic event took place.

Steeler’s head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins, he quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

The young passer from Ohio State entered the NFL in 2019 with the Washington Commanders after breaking historical records with the Buckeyes. During the 2018 season, Haskins led OSU to a Big Ten Championship, and a Rose Bowl win.

At the time, he was one of only seven quarterbacks in the NCAA to throw for over 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in one season, breaking the single-season passing touchdown record for Ohio State.

Haskins left his college career with the following honors: All-Big Ten honors, six-time Offensive Player of the Week, Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Breese Quarterback of the Year, Chicago Tribune Silver Football, Male Ohio State Athlete of the Year, and he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr., he was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time, and I am honestly at a loss for words," said Commanders head coach Ron Riviera. "I know I speak for the rest of our team saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Haskins was expected to return to the Steelers as the third-string quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, behind Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky.

Photo: Courtesy of All-Pro Reels on Flickr