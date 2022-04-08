 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV Bags $106.8M Project In Guam
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV Bags $106.8M Project In Guam
  • Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) joint-venture Black Construction-Tutor Perini has secured a firm-fixed-price contract valued at ~$106.8 million from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division (NAVFAC).
  • The new contract is the second Bachelor Officer Quarters to be awarded by NAVFAC following a similar project previously awarded to the JV in 2021.
  • The contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of the international agreement between the U.S. and Japan for the relocation of military personnel from Okinawa to Guam.
  • The project scope of work includes the construction of a multi-story housing tower with an attached one-story common area wing.
  • Engineering work has commenced, with fieldwork expected to begin in July 2022 and substantial completion anticipated in December 2024.
  • The company will include the contract value in its second-quarter 2022 backlog.
  • Price Action: TPC shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $10.18 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPC)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Bank of America, Douglas Emmett And More
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
93 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com