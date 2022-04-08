 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022 and announced it appointed Bruce Lowthers to CEO.

Paysafe reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $95 million to $100 million for the first quarter and $440 million to $460 million for full-year 2022.

Lowthers, who will join the company by May 1, will succeed Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and a member of the company's board.

The company also announced an expanded partnership with gaming company betPARX. As part of the expanded partnership, Paysafe will now provide payments for the betPARX mobile apps for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Paysafe is set to announce its first-quarter financial results on May 11.

See Also: Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Trading Higher

PSFE 52-Week Range: $2.58 - $14.95

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 9.2% at $3.27 at time of publication.

Photo: rupixen from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSFE)

16 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Paysafe Stock Is Rising After Hours
Payments Solutions Provider Paysafe To Power Private Gaming Operators In Ontario
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Paysafe
Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bruce Lowthers Philip McHughNews Penny Stocks Guidance Management Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com