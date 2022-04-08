 Skip to main content

Renren Inks Software License Agreement With Guangzhou Yupu
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 8:17am   Comments
  • Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) has signed a Software License and Distribution Agreement with Guangzhou Yupu Software Technology Co Ltd.
  • The agreement gives Renren's subsidiary SaaS Logistics US Inc, a license to modify, sell, and commercially exploit the licensed software worldwide, except in Mainland China, for a one-time consideration of RMB2 million ($0.31 million).
  • Rui Song, Guangzhou Yupu's former Chief Executive Officer, will serve as CEO of SaaS Logistics US Inc.
  • Price Action: RENN shares closed higher by 0.69% at $21.91 on Thursday.

