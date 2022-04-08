Keurig Dr Pepper Raises $3B Via Debt Offering
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has priced the public offering of senior notes consisting of $1 billion of 3.950% senior notes due 2029, $850 million of 4.050% senior notes due 2032, and $1.15 billion of 4.5% notes due 2052.
- The company expects the net proceeds from the offering to be about $2.961 billion.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds, with cash on hand, to fund the purchase price and interest for the Notes purchased in the Tender Offers and redeem an outstanding series of senior unsecured notes.
- The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2022.
- Price Action: KDP shares closed lower by 0.58% at $37.61 on Thursday.
